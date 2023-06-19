(The Center Square) – Iowa will provide nearly $150 million in federal funding to internet service providers that build infrastructure in prioritized areas, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Monday.
Reynolds and the Department of Management’s Office of the Chief Information Officer announced in a news release that $148.96 million will be available through the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. The funding is from the U.S. Department of Treasury-administered Capital Projects Fund.
The aim is to encourage internet service providers to build infrastructure in the 96 Broadband Intervention Zones that the state identified through feedback from 55 public meetings in Iowa communities.
This is the eighth round of funding, the release said. Over the past seven grant opportunities, Iowa has awarded $352.85 million in state and federal funding to bring broadband service to 109,126 homes, schools and businesses in Iowa. Counting public and private monies, the total new broadband investment is $791.20 million.
“Iowans deserve access to reliable, fast broadband,” Reynolds said. “Reliable internet connections are needed to live, work, and raise a family. This investment in infrastructure gets us one step closer to providing easy internet access to all Iowans.”
The application window is supposed to open July 14 and close at 5 p.m. Aug. 25, the department said. The OCIO plans to make final decisions regarding awards Sept. 22.
Applicants must propose projects that will facilitate broadband service before October 2026 of at least 100/100, the department said. Alternatively, the provider can receive funding for a project that would deliver at least 100/20 in eligible service locations, as long as those areas’ service would be scaled up to 100/100 within three years of the project completion date.
The eligible service locations can’t have previously received federal or state broadband incentives for build out that’s more than 100/20 broadband, and the state won’t give the applicant more than 80% of the actual or originally estimated total project costs, according to the department.