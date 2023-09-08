(The Center Square) - Gas prices in Iowa are up two cents per gallon when compared to last week, according to AAA.
The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.62. The price is 20 cents more than last year, according to AAA.
Worth County has the least expensive gas at $3.56 for a gallon of regular unleaded. The priciest is in Worth County, where the same gas costs $3.81, just a penny above the national average of $3.80, according to AAA.
Missouri has the cheapest gas among Iowa's neighbors at $3.52 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded. Illinois has the highest price at $4.01 a gallon.
Gas prices fell in other states despite an increase in the price of oil, said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman.
“This uneasy balancing act may last until we get beyond hurricane season and its threats to Gulf Coast oil and gas production and refining," Gross said.
The least expensive gas is found in southern states. Mississippi motorists are paying $3.28 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The same gallon of fuel costs $3.35, according to AAA.
California residents continue to pay the most for gas at $5.36 a gallon. The only other state where gas prices are over $5 a gallon is Washington state, where prices are at $5.09 a gallon, according to AAA.