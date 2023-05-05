According to the American Association of Retired People, Social Security currently serves more than 650,000 Iowans, nearly one in five residents, providing payments that inject more than $11 billion into the state’s economy annually. This impact rises every year.
On March 31, the Social Security Trustees released their latest report about the long-term viability of the program, which estimates Social Security will become insolvent just 11 years from now. Absent legislative action, benefits are likely to be reduced by roughly 23 percent around that time. In other words, a woman turning 80 years old today, on average, expects to outlive the system’s ability to pay scheduled benefits.
That projection isn’t a guarantee. In fact, it is a warning about what could happen in a good economy. Were there to be a recession over the short-term, the timeframe for Social Security’s pending insolvency would occur even sooner.
Most pundits tend to express this possibility within the vacuum of seniors, where the only person hurt is the beneficiary, whose monthly check would shrink quite sizably. In terms of the state economy, Iowans’ buying power would fall by roughly $1 billion annually. A scale back on benefits would flow through to banks, local businesses, and state services – as seniors adjust to life on smaller checks.
Any crisis that forms in Social Security will affect you whether you are young or old; whether you have saved or not; and whether you are a Republican or Democrat. Such is why, in 2024, Social Security should be at the top of Iowa voters’ priorities.
For younger Iowans, the substantive concern isn’t whether they will or won’t collect benefits when they retire; the immediate issue is: How will these workers adjust to a larger role in providing care to parents and maybe even grandparents?
One of the lesser reported aspects of the financial problems with Social Security is: the longer we wait, the worse it gets. Changing the date on the forecast from 2021 to 2022 generated roughly $800 billion more in unfunded liabilities. This is the cost of doing nothing.
According to the Social Security Administration, congressional inaction accounts for roughly two-thirds of the problem we face today.
For decades, Social Security has drifted towards crisis amid the politics of the status quo. Politicians say as little as possible about the program during the campaign to get elected, and then do nothing about the issue once they are settled in Washington, D.C.
Fortunately, Iowans can set the stage for change in 2024. Forget waiting until the general election, voters across the Hawkeye State need to ask the difficult questions now. By the time we elect the next president, the cost to fix the system will have risen by another $1.5 trillion.
At this point, Democrats are more than $20 trillion apart on what the solution should be. While Republicans promise to “save Social Security,” no one really knows what this plan would entail.
Amid the uncertainty, there is only one candidate with a stated position on Social Security. Former President Donald Trump has promised to do nothing when it comes to Social Security. Given that the passage of time is financial cancer to the system, he is promising to make the situation worse – not better.
Likewise, back in 2016, Trump promised to do nothing when it came to addressing the elephant in the room that is Social Security, and kept his word to terrifying effect. While he was in office, the program added more than $7 trillion in unfunded liabilities under his watch. That is roughly double any other 4-year span in history.
The solution for Social Security starts with us: those who are at least willing to tell our friends and families that Social Security is a voting priority, and doing nothing is not an option.
Moreover, it is an unacceptable position to have on a program so vital to the 650,000 Iowans who depend on Social Security. This primary season, Iowans ought to demand that any potential presidential candidate put forth a reasonable plan to save Social Security. And, if they are unwilling to address the so-called third rail in politics, they should not be taken seriously by Iowa voters.