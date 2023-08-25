(The Center Square) - Iowa gas prices dropped ten cents from last week to an average of $3.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to the American Automobile Association.
The prices are a nickel higher than last year but remain below the national cost of $3.83.
Two counties are hovering near the national average cost. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Crawford County is $3.83 and $3.81 in Wayne County, according to AAA.
Henry County has the cheapest gas in the state at $3.34 a gallon.
Iowa saw one of the most significant drops in gas prices among all the states, according to AAA.
Gas prices have held steady as oil prices stayed at around $80 a barrel. But the future is uncertain, according to AAA.
“Although the national average did a U-turn this week, the road ahead could lead to higher prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall.”
California continues to lead in gas prices at $5.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Washington state is the only other with gas prices higher than $5 a gallon at $5.06, according to AAA.
The least expensive gas is in Mississippi at $3.30 a gallon, followed by Louisiana at $3.40.