(The Center Square) – Beginning July 1, owners of electric vehicle charging stations must pay an excise tax of 2.6 cents per kWh of electric fuel dispensed.
License registration becomes available April 3. The Iowa Department of Revenue released tax guidance Tuesday.
Iowa legislators created this tax in 2019 with HF 767.
Charging station owners who are either electric fuel users or dealers must obtain licenses and pay the tax. Electric fuel users are businesses that own charging stations for its own vehicles fleet while dealers allow others to charge their vehicles at their stations. The tax doesn’t apply to electric fuel dispensed at residences. Electric vehicle owners don’t need a license to charge their vehicles at their residence.
The Department’s proposed administrative rules to implement this tax give examples to help EV charging station owners understand when a user or dealer license is necessary. A public hearing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. March 14 at the Hoover State Office Building in Des Moines regarding these rules that help implement the HF 767tax, the notice of intended action said.
Those who need to register for a license can open a GovConnectIowa account, navigate to the “I Want To…” tab and click the action item in the “Manage Tax Accounts” section, the department said. Licensees must file a tax return every six months through GovConnectIowa. Returns for July 1 through Dec. 31, 2023, are due Jan. 31, 2024.
Anyone with questions can email IDRMotorFuel@iowa.gov or call 515-281-3114.