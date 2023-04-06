(The Center Square) – Minnesota and Iowa are two of the top 10 most financially literate states, WalletHub reported Wednesday.
WalletHub analyzed financial-education programs, consumer habits and WalletLiteracy Survey findings for each state and the District of Columbia to rank the states. The data set of 17 key metrics included items like high school financial literacy grades and share of adults with rainy day funds.
Minnesota ranked fifth, with a total score of 67.86, and Iowa ranked sixth, with a total score of 67.12. The states ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, for state education. Minnesota placed 10th both for WalletLiteracy and Financial Knowledge and Education metrics. It had the most sustainable spending habits.
Minnesota has the lowest share of residents who spend more than they earn: 15.20%, which is 1.5 times lower than the state with the highest: Mississippi, with 22.55%, the report found.
Iowa had the 12th best WalletLiteracy score. It placed 32nd in the Financial Planning and Habits dimension and sixth in the Financial Knowledge and Education dimension.
“The Department of Commerce is not surprised that Minnesotans get high marks for financial literacy,” Deputy Commissioner of Financial institutions Max Zappia said in a statement The Center Square received Thursday. “Our agency and the financial institutions in our state work hard to help consumers understand the importance of budgeting and making informed decisions about investing and household debt. And Minnesotans know the value of planning for the future.”
St. John’s University College of Saint Benedict economics professor Louis D. Johnston said in the report that parents should integrate financial knowledge into everyday life. Getting an allowance can involve mandatory saving for future spending. Parents can discuss how much their household earns so children get used to thinking about financial constraints.
Teachers should integrate financial literacy into curriculum by examining how financial issues are relevant to the class’s topic, he said. For example, an English teacher could lead a discussion on the financial issues of “Pride and Prejudice.”
Financial service providers must provide consumers with information that’s clear and non-technical so consumers and the press can understand it and act on it, while consumers need to take the time to learn basic concepts, like inflation, he said.
During inflation, consumers should remember that inflation impacts both income and spending, so they may both get a pay raise and pay more for daily expenses.
“Keep an eye on how much your pay is changing in percentage terms and compare that to the changes in the prices of everyday items,” he said.
Interest rates on saving may also increase, with inflation. Consumers can subtract the rate of inflation from the interest rate on saving to find the real interest rate, which will help them see how well their saving is growing, adjusted for inflation.