(The Center Square) – Iowa food processing plants, temporary food establishments, farmers market vendors and homemade food producers would have additional business opportunities under a bill the state Senate passed Wednesday.
The bill passed 33-15; in March, the House approved it 77-20.
The state would expand the definition of allowable homemade food items to include made-to-order food that’s regularly prepared, promptly served, delivered or otherwise provided to a consumer immediately upon order and intended for immediate consumption.
Temporary food establishments that have nonconcurrent events throughout the year would be able to apply for annual license fees for establishments on a statewide, rather than countywide, basis.
A food processing plant’s annual gross sales wouldn’t correspond to sales of unprocessed commodities. The annual fee for an initial license would be based on projected gross annual sales. Established processing plants’ annual license fees would be based on their prior annual sales.
Processing plants with annual gross sales of up to $50,000 would pay $75. Those with between $50,000 and $200,000 would pay $150. Currently, plants pay $150 per county if their annual gross sales are less than $200,000. Plants that make more than $200,000 would retain their annual license fee costs.
Floor manager Sen. Jesse Green, R-Harcourt, said that a 2022 law that expanded opportunities for home food processing establishments, under HF2431, solely allowed establishments to sell foods under 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, formerly a restaurant inspector, worked on the 2022 version of the bill and unsuccessfully proposed an amendment to solely change Iowa State Code by allowing temporary food establishments’ and farmers market vendors’ licenses to get one statewide license rather than county licenses.
He said that while he agrees the county-by-county fee structure’s cumbersome and he supports small business and home-based business, he’s concerned about allowing residential properties to be in the food service to the extent of selling meals.
Bisignano said the expansion’s risky to public health as foodborne pathogens can cause hospitalizations. According to the CDC, salmonella bacteria cause about 26,5000 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. annually. He said the bill will also hurt the restaurant industry, as it will increase competition without requiring homemade food producers to spend as much money as restaurant owners do for safety equipment.
“This is public health, and I’d like to think that in this day and age that we have enough common sense that we follow science and realize that there are some things that are appropriate and some things that aren’t,” he said.
Green said the bill doesn’t impact local governments’ ability to regulate the businesses regarding safety, public health, fire code, traffic control, pollution or other issues. The businesses must follow safety regulations regarding refrigeration, food safety training, sanitation and labeling. Recordkeeping requires standardized recipes and water testing results.
He said he believes it’s a route to restaurant owning so it will ultimately benefit the restaurant industry.
Home-based food processors that violate home food processing establishments standards face civil penalties of $100 per violation, according to Iowa law. Each day that the violation continues is a separate violation. The Department of Inspections and Appeals periodically inspects home food processing establishments. Inspectors can enter the establishments at any reasonable hour and inspect areas related to prepare food for sale.