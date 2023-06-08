(The Center Square) – Iowa will receive more than $1 million from a national settlement with a manufacturer of an opioid addiction treatment drug.
Forty-two states negotiated a $102.5 million settlement in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania with Indivior, which manufactures Suboxone, a news release from Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office said.
The medicine, which combines buprenorphine and naloxone, originated as a tablet and is prescribed to help individuals recover from opioid addiction. After the company created a film strip version of the drug, states sued. They said that the company was “product hopping,” or making small changes to products to continue patent protections.
“These changes prevented generic drug manufacturers from entering the market and offering alternatives to Suboxone,” the release said. “Indivior monopolized the market and burdened consumers with inflated prices for the medication, due to the lack of competition.”
States can use the money for attorneys’ fees and expenses; antitrust or consumer protection law enforcement; state antitrust or consumer protection accounts; helping state attorneys general enforce antitrust laws; or other purposes that the attorneys generals’ respective state deems legal, the settlement said.
“Iowans deserve freedom and choice in the marketplace,” Bird said. “This settlement makes clear that any single company who attempts to illegally control the drug market, or any market, will be held accountable.”
Indivior PLC said in its June 2 announcement regarding its subsidiary’s agreement that the amount is in line with the original provision of $290 million for the overall multi-district litigation. The company anticipates making the payment this month, with its existing cash.
“Indivior is focused on helping those who suffer from substance use disorders,” CEO Mark Crossley said. "We take our role as a responsible steward of medications for addiction and rescue extremely seriously. Resolving these legacy matters at the right value allows us to further this mission for patients.”