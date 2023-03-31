(The Center Square) – Iowa has mailed some residents a voting status notice, requiring recipients to respond quickly, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
The SOS office conducts voter list maintenance, as mandated by state and federal laws, during the first quarter of the year. In odd-numbered years, the office completes a “no activity” notice mailing, according to a news release.
The office has marked registered voters who didn’t participate in the 2022 general election as having an “inactive” voting status. Those voters will receive a notice in the mail requesting they confirm their residential address. Iowans who don’t respond to their notices will remain “inactive.” To regain “active” status, voters can request an absentee ballot, vote in an election, submit a new registration or update their voter registration before the end of 2026 general election cycle.
“This mailing is just one part of the process to ensure Iowa’s voter rolls remain up-to-date and as accurate as possible,” Pate said. “It’s a crucial component to ensure clean, accurate and fair elections across the state.”
Iowans who receive the mailing should check the appropriate box, sign their name and return the postcard in the mail. They don’t need to attach a stamp; postage is pre-paid. If the voter no longer lives at the address, the current resident may discard the mailing.
To check your voter registration status, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.
An example of the ‘No Activity’ notice is here.