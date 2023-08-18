(The Center Square) - Iowa's gas prices dropped eight cents from last week to $3.71 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to the American Automobile Association.
The prices are higher than last year when the average price per gallon was $3.58.
Adair, Washington and Jones counties have the highest prices this week at $3.89 a gallon, according to AAA.
The lowest average gas price is in Henry County at $3.40.
The national average is $3.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The price is down from $3.93 a gallon last year but up three cents from a week ago.
California has the highest fuel price at $5.18 a gallon, followed by Washington State at $5.03. The cheapest gas prices are in the South, with Mississippi at $3.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded, followed by Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas.
Gas prices are likely to fluctuate this week, according to AAA.
“The heat is returning, and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “While fewer drivers are fueling up at the moment, these looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices. Gas prices may keep waffling until mid-September or longer.”