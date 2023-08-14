(The Center Square) - An auction of unclaimed safe deposit boxes in Iowa will include a Michael Jordan rookie card, according to Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith.
The treasurer's office sent the card to the Professional Sports Authenticator, and it was ranked a PSA 7, considered near mint conditions, according to the authenticator's website.
The card is part of the auction of unclaimed safe deposit boxes held by the treasurer, according to a news release. The office has about 3,000 boxes now.
"When the Office runs out of room to store the boxes, it is forced to auction the boxes off," the news release said. "Some of the boxes currently being auctioned off have been held for 10 to 15 years."
Lonestar Auction is handling the sales. Some items listed on the website include jewelry, coins and 82 $2 bills.
The auction runs from Sept. 5 through Sept. 20, according to Smith.
"I hope all past and present Iowans use this opportunity as a reminder to search GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov for their name, the names of friends, family and favorite businesses," Smith said. "Even if you've searched in the past, search again as properties are continually being added."
Last week Smith's office returned $4.5 million of Mcdonald's stock to an Iowa resident.
The treasurer said residents should keep up with their property to ensure it doesn't become dormant and turned over to his office.