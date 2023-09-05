(The Center Square) - Lawyers grilled officials from Summit Carbon Solutions on Tuesday as the third week of an Iowa Utilities Board hearing on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline began.
About 720 miles of the $5.5 billion pipeline would run through Iowa. Four other states are on the 2,000 mile route: Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission rejected Summit's application last month. The company resubmitted its application to the state, addressing concerns like the pipeline's proximity to Bismarck and game management areas.
In Iowa, hundreds of residents said they were concerned about the pipeline in written and public testimony.
"My concerns around these projects are centered around a variety of issues including the abuse of eminent domain, the misuse of our tax dollars to enrich private corporations, and the safety risks that come with transporting hazardous liquid carbon under high pressure," said Dunlap resident Ken Dunham in written testimony. "Our communities are not prepared to deal with the necessary emergency response measures needed in case of a pipeline rupture. Billions of our tax dollars should not be used to enrich CEOs for the sake of a false climate solution or the insignificant, temporary jobs the projects would demand."
Wallace Taylor, an attorney for the Sierra Club, questioned Summit CEO Jimmy Powell about possible risks.
"There are 230,000 miles of hazardous liquid pipelines in this country," Powell said. "There are 47,000 miles of pipeline in this state. Many of those run right through cities, major cities. They can co-exist. It comes down to how you manage risks."
The hearings continue through Friday. The utilities board did not say when it would make a decision but that it would be in a "timely manner."
Hearings on the South Dakota portion of the pipeline begin Monday. The South Dakota Public Utilities Board said it would make a final decision before Nov. 15.