(The Center Square) – Iowa’s switch from Workday to CGI for its financial management platform will save taxpayers $8.6 million over 10 years.
Iowa Deputy Communications Director Kollin Crompton told The Center Square that ending financial services with Workday will result in a reduction to annual subscription costs from $4.3 million to $2.5 million.
Crompton said that so far, Iowa has spent $41.4 million on Workday for the life of the human resources, payroll and financial systems. The state’s contract with CGI is for $39.8 million over 10 years.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced March 24 that the state negotiated a contract with CGI after ending its agreement for the Workday financial management platform. Iowa’s year-long upgrade from a server-based financial management platform to a cloud-based solution begins April 1.
In 2019, the Reynolds Administration chose Workday to update the state’s server-based capital management and financial management systems with cloud-based systems. The server-based systems have been operating for nearly 20 years, and some are no longer supported.
The state began using Workday’s human capital management platform in September 2021 and was preparing to replace its financial management system, but challenges arose with implementation in summer 2022 as the project was nearing the testing phase. The Department of Management and the Office of the Chief Information Officer paused the implementation.
Iowa Chief Information Officer Matt Behrens said it was crucial to better understand whether the issues could be resolved without compromising data integrity or the initiative’s goals.
Staff concluded that the Workday platform wouldn’t satisfy Iowa’s needs and that the state needed to change vendors.
CGI, since 2019, developed its own cloud-based software as a service solution, which state and local government have used. The Reynolds Administration determined that CGI would be a better fit for the state’s requirements and business operations and would be less disruptive to internal functions.
“There have not been any implementation costs to the state since the contract was paused last summer before the testing phase started,” Crompton said. “Had the state continued with testing, there would have been an additional cost of $3.5M for Workday’s services.”
The state intends to remain with Workday’s human capital management system, the release said. The state has successfully migrated several legacy mainframe and server systems for personnel-related business to Workday’s human capital management system and made operations more efficient. It will continue managing its human resources processes through that platform.
“This is not the outcome we wanted, but I’m confident in our team’s recommendation and greatly appreciate their diligence throughout this process," Reynolds said. “Despite the time, effort, and money invested, this decision is the responsible and prudent course of action to ensure the state has the right tools to support our operations, save money over the long term, and improve service to Iowans.”
A Workday spokesperson told The Center Square via email March 27 that the company values its continued partnership with the State and looks forward to supporting its needs for years to come.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand in October 2020 said that Reynolds’ decision in 2019 to spend $21 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund monies to have Workday replace the state’s legacy mainframe system wasn’t justifiable. While Reynolds defended the funding, the state ultimately repaid the monies, KCRG reported.