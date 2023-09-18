(The Center Square) - Summit Carbon Solutions' plan for a carbon dioxide pipeline through the Midwest has new life in North Dakota as hearings in Iowa resume this week.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is allowing the company to present additional evidence after denying a pipeline permit in early August by outlining concerns in the regulator's denial. Summit will not have to reapply, which would save time, according to the commission.
“We’ve listened to and learned from the concerns raised by the North Dakota Public Service Commission,” said Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank in a news release issued after Friday's decision. “Subsequently, we rerouted around Bismarck, made adjustments to drill or bypass game management and geo-hazard areas, and collaborated with the State Historic Preservation Office to record the findings of cultural surveys.”
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission denied Summit's permit last week, but the commission said the company could reapply.
The Iowa Utilities Board is continuing a hearing this week on the 720 miles of the pipeline that runs through that state. The other states on the 2,000-mile, $5.5 billion carbon dioxide pipeline are Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Some residents in the path of the pipeline said they are concerned about safety and the use of public money to fund private projects.
"Our communities are not prepared to deal with the necessary emergency response measures needed in case of a pipeline rupture," said Dunlap, Iowa resident Ken Dunham in written testimony in written testimony to the Iowa PUB. "Billions of our tax dollars should not be used to enrich CEOs for the sake of a false climate solution or the insignificant, temporary jobs the projects would demand."
But there is also support for the pipeline, Summit attorney Brett Koenecke told South Dakota regulators.
“We’ve got easements from 72-73% of the landowners which the route crosses and so I do want to point out the broad support that this project enjoys. I don’t want to deny that there is opposition, but there is broad support,” said Koenecke.