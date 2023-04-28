(The Center Square) – The Iowa Utilities Board on Thursday approved advanced ratemaking principles for two utility-scale solar facilities requested by an Alliant Energy subsidiary.
Alliant subsidiary Interstate Power and Light Company applied in November 2021 for advance ratemaking principles, waiver of reorganization requirements and limited waiver of energy adjustment clause for the battery energy storage system (BESS) project that includes Duane Arnold I and II.
In November 2022, the board found Alliant Energy hadn’t met minimum standards for receiving advance ratemaking principles for Duane Arnold I and II, a battery storage facility and 200 more megawatts of solar generation. The board in December 2022 said it would be open to reconsidering the previous month’s decision regarding Duane Arnold I and II, but not for the other projects.
The IUB said in background information included in the Dec. 29 order that Interstate didn’t prove it had considered other sources for long-term electric supply. It also didn’t demonstrate that the project is reasonable compared with other electric supply sources.
On Thursday, the board decided Alliant has met the statutory requirements so, as Iowa Code requires, the board approved advance ratemaking principles for renewable generation facilities, according to a news release.
Under Iowa law, rate-regulated public utilities can seek advance ratemaking principles when they plan to gain an electric power generating facility to help serve customers with a nameplate capacity of at least 300 megawatts, a combined-cycle electric power generating facility or an alternate energy production facility.
The board approved five principles for the solar projects and denied Alliant’s request for a limited energy adjustment clause (EAC) waiver, the release said. It denied a return on equity for the projects, leaving that issue to be addressed in Alliant’s next general customer rate case, and didn’t approve a principle that would have excluded benefits from being shared with ratepayers until Duane Arnold I and II costs are recovered in rates.
Alliant has 30 days to accept the principles the board approved Thursday, the order said.
The board ruled Wednesday to grant Interstate Power and Light Company a certificate of public convenience, use and necessity for a solar electric generating facility and BESS project to be located in Lee County.
Alliant filed in October 2022 for a proposed solar generating facility totaling up to 150 megawatts (MW) and an associated 75 MW BESS project, the board’s order said. The proposed project area consists of roughly 925 acres within a 2,685-acre area of primarily agricultural land near Wever.
The order said Interstate Power and Light Company’s proposed project includes a solar array system and electric generating equipment. IPL anticipates the BESS component of the proposed project will be located adjacent to the ITC Midwest Wever substation.
The board decided that if Alliant wants to increase the total generation capacity or addition of a storage facility or transfer of the certificate to another entity, Alliant will need to file for an amendment, according to a news release. Alliant must readily report final plan designs, a flood mitigation plan, a glint and glare report, the completed road use agreement with Lee County, a report of BESS interconnection, final project costs and the final safety and emergency response plan for the BESS.
All landowners allowed the use of their land for the proposed project through voluntary easement agreements, and Alliant did not seek eminent domain, the release said.
If the project isn’t completed within two years, the certificate expires and Alliant would need to submit a new petition, the order said.