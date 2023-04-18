(The Center Square) – Iowa is suing the Biden Administration regarding a cybersecurity rule that raises technology costs for public water systems, Attorney General Brenna Bird announced Tuesday.
Bird said the EPA bypassed standard approval processes to impose the rule and violated the Administrative Procedure Act in making the rule, which requires states to change how they conduct sanitary surveys under the Safe Drinking Water Act.
Arkansas and Missouri are also part of the lawsuit, which asks the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit to determine that the rule’s unlawful and should be set aside.
The America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 amended the Safe Drinking Water Act to require community water systems with more than 3,300 recipients to assess automated systems and the systems’ security and to have an emergency response plan to improve the system’s resilience and cybersecurity, the EPA memo said. However, the act doesn’t provide review of states’ assessments, require water systems to adopt specific cybersecurity practices or include comparable requirements for the roughly 140,000 water systems that serve tiny communities.
Under the rule, public water systems can conduct the assessments themselves or through a third party before or during the sanitary survey, the rule said. The third party could be an outside party, the EPA’s Water Sector Cybersecurity Evaluation Program or a state-approved government or private sector technical assistance provider. States that have programs under which public water systems assess cybersecurity vulnerabilities can use the program as an alternative, and public water systems survey rural communities with less than 10,000 residents can use USDA Rural Development funded technical assistance providers.
EPA provided a guidance document for public comment that includes an optional checklist of cybersecurity practices for assessing cybersecurity at a public water system, identifying gaps and addressing gaps.
State surveyors must ensure that public water systems address any deficiencies and the assessment must be conducted at least as often as the required sanitary survey frequency for the public water system, which tends to be every three to five years.
According to the petition for review, Iowa estimates that more than 1,300 very small public water supplies and hundreds of small public water supplies will be affected by the rule change and that every facility in the state will be impacted by some degree. The rule imposes significant costs on the Iowa Department of Natural Resources through additional staff hours and resources to complete the surveys, and the state already completes nearly 2,000 sanitary surveys annually, the petition said.
Bird’s office estimates that the surveys will require between two and six more hours to conduct the surveys and that Iowa could need to spend millions of dollars to hire more staff the perform the cybersecurity analysis and accommodate the additional time required.
“At a time of soaring inflation, where it’s hard enough to make ends meet, the federal government insists on making Iowans’ water bills more costly,” Bird said in the release. “We’re going to hold the Biden Administration accountable and protect Iowans’ pocketbooks.”
The EPA memo to state drinking water administrators across the country said that financial resources available to states for cybersecurity improvements include the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan fund and set-asides, the Midsize and Large Drinking Water System Infrastructure Resilience and Sustainability Program, the USDA Rural Utilities Service Water and Environmental Programs, and the DHS State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program.
The USDA Rural Development Circuit Rider program provides technical assistance and cybersecurity analysis to rural water systems serving up to 10,000 people. Rural water system officials can ask for assistance from the National Rural Water Association State Association or the local Rural Utilities Service office.
American Water Works Association said in March that it’s evaluating whether the rule’s legal and reviewing the non-mandatory guidance and related materials currently open for public comment, which is due May 31.