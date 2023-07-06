(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for her announcement of a special legislative session to ban abortions in the state.
Reynolds announced Wednesday she will convene July 11 the session dedicated to enacting legislation against abortion.
The Iowa General Assembly adjourned its 2023 regular session May 4, and the Iowa Supreme Court on June 16, in a 3-3 vote, declined to dissolve a district court judge’s decision enjoining a 2018 “fetal heartbeat law,” Reynolds’ proclamation said. Under the fetal heartbeat law, once a fetus has a detectable heartbeat, abortion would be prohibited unless the doctor determines an exception applies.
“This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law,” Reynolds said. “I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time. Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families. These are the most essential building blocks of our society, and they are what will keep the foundation of our state and country strong for generations to come.”
ACLU of Iowa Executive Director Mark Stringer said in a news release Thursday that Reynolds’ choice to bring the legislature into the special session is disappointing.
“While she has not released the specifics of her proposal, her statement Wednesday was crystal clear: She believes that one of the most personal decisions a woman can make should be made by politicians,” Stringer said. “This is wrong. Individuals, not the government, should decide if and when they start a family. The people in our state deserve better.”
He said the “fetal heartbeat” legislation should be called a six-week abortion ban since it would eliminate about 98% of abortions in the state and called on legislators to vote with the best interests of their constituents in mind.
Planned Parenthood North Central States said in a news release The Center Square received Wednesday, citing a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, that 61% of 805 surveyed Iowan adults believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, indicating pursuing abortion bans isn’t want Iowans want.
Iowans are increasingly traveling out of state to access necessary abortion care due to current restrictions, the release said.
Planned Parenthood North Central States President and CEO Ruth Richardson said in the release that the variance in laws in different states is confusing people.
“Only two weeks ago, the Iowa Supreme Court blocked a near-total abortion ban,” Richardson said. “Now Governor Kim Reynolds is stoking new fear and confusion at the expense of Iowans who are simply trying to access the essential health care they need. The whiplash Iowans are experiencing right now is unconscionable.”
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa Director of Public Affairs Mazie Stilwell said in the release that calling a special session during the summer on abortion is unprecedented.
“[It] shows the drastic lengths power-hungry politicians will take to pass deeply unpopular policies,” Stilwell said. “A growing majority of Iowans support abortion access. Make no mistake—we are prepared to mobilize supporters across the state to demand state legislators reject any proposed abortion ban or further restrictions on abortion care.”