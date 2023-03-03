(The Center Square) – Groups and government entities that work with underserved farmers and farm communities can now apply for a share of $3 million from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The department announced Thursday that it’s ready to accept applications for Underserved Farmer-to-Farmer subawards. The awards are funded by an Environmental Protection Agency Gulf of Mexico division grant.
The grants have no match requirement.
The department will distribute the dollars over the next five years to eligible applicants who work with at least one of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s four underserved groups: beginners, the socially disadvantaged, veterans and those with limited resources.
Subawardees can apply for grants of between $75,000 and $250,000. Groups that can apply for funding include conservation districts, local and state government entities, nonprofits, tribal nations, higher education institutions and U.S. military veteran farmer groups, the department said. The groups will work with the DNR to develop projects focused on water quality.
The group can be focused on education and outreach, the department said in a fact sheet. Applicants should have a communications plan. Goals for the grant include implementation of new, innovative conservation practices. The department will help track the practices’ success.
“Through the grant, the DNR looks to increase the ability of historically underserved farm communities to address nutrient pollution, frequent flooding, and drinking water challenges,” the department said in a news release.
Applications will be accepted through April 28. Applicants must complete a pre-application that includes a brief narrative and budget. The second phase requires a full application developed with DNR technical assistance to meet grant requirements.
There may be more rounds of funding in the future.
“It is a worthwhile mission to seek to aid the underserved in Iowa, understand what their needs are and meet water issues head on,” said Steve Konrady, the DNR’s Western Iowa Basin Coordinator.
Applicants will have until July 2027 to complete the project they propose.
National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation for the Ohio-Tennessee Region, National Association of Conservation Districts for conservation districts in the non-Mississippi River Gulf Drainage Region, and Wallace Center at Winrock International for the Upper and Lower Mississippi River Region also received up to $3 million in grant funding from the EPA.