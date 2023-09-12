(The Center Square) - Iowa has the tenth-highest average property tax rate in the country, according to a report from the Tax Foundation.
The report compiles average property tax rates paid in 2021. Iowa's average is 1.52% of the home's value.
The highest median property taxes in Iowa are in Dallas County, where property owners pay an average of $4,380 annually. The county, located outside Des Moines, is the fastest growing in the state, according to the report.
Pocahontas County has the lowest median property taxes, where the average tax payment is $969 a year.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a property tax relief bill into law in May.
Some of the provisions include a limit on how much local governments can grow based on assessed property values, according to the bill. City or county assessments that increase by 3% to 6% can only grow government by 2%; those above 6% can only grow by 3%. Less than 3% growth will not result in any changes.
The bill also gave a $6,500 property tax break to Iowans 65 and older. Veteran tax breaks increased to $4,000.
In the U.S., 11 counties have median property tax bills of more than $10,000, according to the Tax Foundation. In New Jersey, it's Bergen, Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic and Union counties. The New York counties of Nassau, New York, Rockland and Westchester counties have bills of more than $10,000, as does Fall Church County in Virginia.
The lowest property tax rates are in the Northwest Arctic Borough and Kusilvak Census Area in Alaska; Allen, Avoyelles, East Carroll and West Carroll in Louisiana and Choctaw County in Alabama, according to the report.