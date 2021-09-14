(The Center Square) – Ankeny responded to reports from both Democrats and Republicans Sept. 14 of election misconduct in the special election for the Iowa House District 37 seat.
Ankeny Police Sgt. Corey Schneden told The Center Square in a phone interview that police responded to “two or three” polling sites where signs of support for Democrat Andrea Phillips were stationed within 100 yards of the polls, violating Iowa state law. Supporters had placed a sign in the right of way, infringing on a city ordinance, he said. Police helped take down a tent, he said.
Ankeny City Councilwoman Bobbi Bentz reported the infringements on Facebook.
Schneden said conversations between law enforcement and Phillips’ supporters were “very cordial” and there have “been no issues” and that police did not issue citations but instead were “educating.” Officers helped those gathered take their canopy down, he added.
@KuckelmanAshley tweeted at 12:35 p.m. Sept. 14, asking City of Ankeny and Ankeny Police whether a “tractor man” with Bousselot campaign signs pictured as parked in front of a Walgreen’s at Delaware Avenue and Oralabor Road was in violation of city code.
“Code Enforcement talked to the owner around 12:30 p.m. and the tractor was moved immediately,” City of Ankeny responded on Twitter.
The City of Ankeny posted on Facebook Sept. 13 a description of where temporary signs could legally be placed: “at least 6 feet from the inner edge of the sidewalk and 6 feet from any adjoining property,” not in the right-of-way. The city reminded people to check with property owners prior to posting signs and that political signs must be removed by 10 days after the election.
Reporting signs to Ankeny city code enforcement can be done through completing a service request at www.ankenyiowa.gov/report or calling 515-963-3546.