(The Center Square) – Iowa’s GDP (gross domestic product) declined sharply with an 8% decrease reported in the second quarter because the state shut its doors from mid-March through May to fight the spread of COVID-19, the state’s chief economist said.
“Almost all industries had declining activity. It is no surprise that the biggest declines were in arts and entertainment and accommodation and food services,” Robin Anderson, chief economist and division administrator for Research and Policy for the Iowa Department of Revenue, told the Center Square.
She said if you annualize the data, real GDP declined 28.2% in the second quarter. That's compared to a 31.4% decline for the U.S. as a whole.
“Transportation was particularly weak as well. Finance and insurance had the biggest expansion in growth, up 12.2% on quarter over quarter annualized basis,” she said.
Halting all activity hit the labor market in April and May, with employment contracting sharply. That caused the unemployment rate to soar, Anderson said.
“Small businesses are significant at risk, as many have continued to stay closed. Some businesses have permanently shuttered, and as the pandemic continues, the question is how many more will ultimately fail,” Anderson said. “Larger companies with bigger cash cushions and better access to capital are better positioned to weather the storm."
She said good news is that recovery from the COVID-induced deep freeze is underway. Job reports and business surveys improved remarkably, she said. High frequency data like this might have recovered quicker than expected throughout the third quarter.
“The state has clawed back over half the jobs lost between February and April,” Anderson said.
There is still a tremendous amount of uncertainty out there. Activity likely won't return to "normal" until there is a safe, effective and widely available vaccine.