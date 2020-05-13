FILE - stimulus check, Virus Outbreak Payments to the Dead

In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio.

The share of Iowa adults eligible to receive $1,200 or more from the coronavirus financial relief plan passed by Congress was 93.2 percent, representing 1,618,130 residents, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.

The $1,200 economic stimulus checks, which the U.S. Treasury Department began issuing on April 10, were sent to single adults making under $75,000 annually. And couples earning less than $150,000 each year received $2,400 checks, plus $500 for each of their dependent children. Individuals with higher earnings received less, based on a formula used to help Americans facing economic insecurity due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

In Iowa, the average per-capita income is $31,559, with the poverty rate in the state estimated at 11.2 percent, according to 24/7 Wall St. The state’s July unemployment rate was projected to reach 14.2 percent, the financial services website reported.

Generally, those states where a higher percentage of adults receive the full coronavirus stimulus amount have more lower-income households, the analysis states. Many of these states were dealing with poor economic conditions even before the Covid-19 health emergency began, according to 24/7 Wall St. 

Number of People Receiving $1,200 Covid-19 Checks by State

State% of Adults Eligible for Stimulus Checks# of Adults Eligible for Stimulus ChecksPer Capita IncomePoverty RateProjected Jobless Rate for July 2020
Alabama95.4%2,774,091$27,52516.8%14.5%
Alaska93%379,389$35,73510.9%17.8%
Arizona87.3%3,638,130$30,53014%15.4%
Arkansas93.6%1,632,544$26,62617.2%15.3%
California78.3%18,649,688$37,12412.8%15.6%
Colorado88.4%2,812,210$38,0579.6%14.1%
Connecticut84.7%1,784,775$44,02610.4%14.8%
Delaware90.2%518,784$33,74512.5%16.8%
Florida86.4%11,152,974$31,35913.6%15.5%
Georgia89.4%5,460,553$31,18714.3%14.9%
Hawaii87.5%781,295$35,2558.8%17.8%
Idaho93.1%944,035$27,81611.8%14%
Illinois86.7%6,418,887$35,80112.1%15.6%
Indiana93.8%3,563,960$29,36913.1%15%
Iowa93.2%1,618,130$31,55911.2%14.2%
Kansas91.9%1,487,466$31,45612%14.7%
Kentucky95.2%2,449,104$27,82316.9%16.3%
Louisiana94.6%2,498,151$27,27418.6%18%
Maine95.7%723,727$32,09511.6%15.7%
Maryland85.1%3,063,148$41,5229%13.9%
Massachusetts84.3%3,324,474$43,34910%15.1%
Michigan93.6%5,407,952$31,50814.1%15.2%
Minnesota90.8%2,837,704$37,1929.6%15%
Mississippi96.5%1,663,851$24,16019.7%17.5%
Missouri94.9%3,294,553$30,49813.2%15.7%
Montana96.5%571,406$30,68013%16.3%
Nebraska91.9%968,916$31,77111%15.1%
Nevada83.7%1,462,204$31,60412.9%19.7%
New Hampshire93.1%749,682$39,5217.6%15%
New Jersey81.9%4,497,924$42,8159.5%15.6%
New Mexico90.7%1,075,691$26,52919.5%16.2%
New York83.1%9,439,317$38,88413.6%1640.0%
North Carolina90.8%5,484,666$30,73714%15.5%
North Dakota93.1%367,102$34,84810.7%15.6%
Ohio94.5%6,244,889$31,29313.9%16.4%
Oklahoma92.8%2,087,995$28,01115.6%14.7%
Oregon89.4%2,127,760$34,05812.6%15.5%
Pennsylvania92.7%6,923,325$33,96012.2%16.6%
Rhode Island89.4%543,658$34,99912.9%15.4%
South Carolina94.9%2,828,616$28,95715.3%15%
South Dakota96.9%456,440$29,95313.1%15.8%
Tennessee93.5%3,697,213$29,28415.3%15.8%
Texas82.3%13,773,871$30,64114.9%15.2%
Utah90.5%1,642,281$29,7569%14.8%
Vermont95.0%318,178$33,95611%15%
Virginia87.4%4,341,048$38,90010.7%14%
Washington86%3,717,760$39,11910.3%15.2%
West Virginia97.8%1,029,202$26,17917.8%16.3%
Wisconsin93.9%3,066,598$33,03211%15.6%
Wyoming95.6%300,410$33,52211.1%16.3%

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

