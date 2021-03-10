(The Center Square) – Iowa school districts that offer in-person learning to all grades made up 48.8% of the total as of Feb. 22, the 16th highest share among all 50 states, according to an online instructional tracker developed by the American Enterprise Institute.
Among the remainder of the Iowa districts, 47.4% were classified as hybrid, while 3.8% had fully remote instruction, according to the instructional tracker, which was created in partnership with Davidson College.
Fully in-person districts are defined as allowing students in all grades to have in-classroom instruction. Hybrid districts provide in-person instruction for only a portion of each week or only certain grades. And fully remote districts mandate online instruction for all grades, with the exception of some small groups.
Those operating the tracker tool said the project aims to gauge the 8,500 districts’ reopening plans and how they are changing as the COVID-19 crisis evolves.
---
School Districts’ COVID-19 Instructional Status, State by State
|State
|% of School Districts Fully In-Person
|Rank Based on % of In-Person Districts (Highest to Lowest)
|% of Hybrid School Districts
|% of Fully Remote School Districts
|Florida
|98.5%
|1
|1.5%
|0.0%
|Nebraska
|83.7%
|2
|16.3%
|0.0%
|Alabama
|82.7%
|3
|12.0%
|5.3%
|Kansas
|80.8%
|4
|16.3%
|2.9%
|Missouri
|77.2%
|5
|20.1%
|2.8%
|Louisiana
|76.5%
|6
|19.1%
|4.4%
|Arkansas
|73.9%
|7
|22.5%
|3.5%
|Georgia
|72.9%
|8
|17.5%
|9.6%
|Alaska
|66.7%
|9
|15.4%
|17.9%
|Texas
|64.9%
|10
|27.5%
|7.7%
|Ohio
|63.2%
|11
|32.7%
|4.1%
|Mississippi
|56.2%
|12
|33.8%
|10.0%
|Colorado
|51.8%
|13
|31.6%
|16.7%
|North Dakota
|51.3%
|14
|43.6%
|5.1%
|Michigan
|50.8%
|15
|41.2%
|8.0%
|Iowa
|48.8%
|16
|47.4%
|3.8%
|South Dakota
|48.3%
|17
|44.1%
|7.6%
|Wyoming
|45.2%
|18
|42.9%
|11.9%
|Utah
|41.5%
|19
|58.5%
|0.0%
|New Hampshire
|37.9%
|20 (tie)
|59.1%
|3.0%
|Montana
|35.9%
|20 (tie)
|53.4%
|10.7%
|South Carolina
|32.9%
|22
|61.8%
|5.3%
|Oklahoma
|32.1%
|23
|58.4%
|9.5%
|Idaho
|31.4%
|24 (tie)
|64.3%
|4.3%
|Indiana
|31.4%
|24 (tie)
|61.9%
|6.7%
|Illinois
|29.5%
|26
|50.2%
|20.3%
|Nevada
|29.4%
|27
|70.6%
|0.0%
|Minnesota
|27.7%
|28
|68.5%
|3.8%
|Tennessee
|25.6%
|29
|69.2%
|5.1%
|Maine
|22.7%
|30
|70.5%
|6.8%
|Connecticut
|22.6%
|31
|75.7%
|1.7%
|Vermont
|21.9%
|32
|68.8%
|9.4%
|Wisconsin
|21.6%
|33
|71.9%
|6.5%
|Arizona
|17.9%
|34 (tie)
|27.6%
|54.5%
|Virginia
|17.9%
|34 (tie)
|70.7%
|11.4%
|Rhode Island
|16.7%
|36
|80.0%
|3.3%
|Kentucky
|15.5%
|37
|79.7%
|4.7%
|New York
|13.2%
|38
|80.0%
|6.7%
|West Virginia
|13.0%
|39
|75.9%
|11.1%
|Pennsylvania
|12.6%
|40
|71.1%
|16.3%
|New Jersey
|9.8%
|41
|56.8%
|33.4%
|Maryland
|8.3%
|42
|54.2%
|37.5%
|Oregon
|8.0%
|43
|54.5%
|37.5%
|Delaware
|5.9%
|44
|76.5%
|17.6%
|California
|5.1%
|45
|35.5%
|59.4%
|Washington
|4.0%
|46
|84.9%
|11.1%
|Massachusetts
|3.9%
|47
|80.0%
|16.1%
|North Carolina
|2.6%
|48
|76.5%
|20.9%
|New Mexico
|2.5%
|49
|68.4%
|29.1%
|Hawaii
|0.0%
|50
|100.0%
|0.0%
Source: American Enterprise Institute