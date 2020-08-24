(The Center Square) – As classes resumed on campus Monday, the University of Iowa reported 107 students self-reported they tested positive for COVID-19.
Four employees also reported they tested positive for the respiratory disease.
"These numbers reflect only self-reported positive or presumed positive COVID-19 tests from UI faculty, staff, and students on the academic campus since the beginning of the fall semester on Aug. 18, 2020," the university noted on its website. "They do not include data reported by the UI Hospitals & Clinics and will not match the totals reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health for several reasons, including different testing time intervals and geographic scope."
Eight of the students live in residence halls and are self-isolating, as are 11 others who were exposed but had not reported a positive test.
In a message to students, University President Bruce Harreld reminded everyone on campus to wear face coverings, wash their hands regularly and socially distance.
"Individually, we must take care of ourselves and do all that we can to help protect others," Harreld said. "Together, we can have a successful year and can continue to make our campus a great place to learn, teach, and grow."
Last week, Iowa State University reported 175 positive COVID-19 tests among students. Unlike the University of Iowa, Iowa State required students to test for the coronavirus before they moved into residence halls. Classes started Aug. 17 at Iowa State.