(The Center Square) – People in 10 additional counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance after the severe storms last month.
Homeowners and renters in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance for losses from the severe storms on Aug. 10.
Linn County was previously approved for Individual Assistance.
FEMA help can include grants for repairs to make a primary home habitable. Rental help can be used to pay for temporary housing for homeowners and renters.
FEMA also offers lodging expense reimbursement for those who stayed in a hotel for a short period of time.
FEMA assistance can also help with replacing essential household items and medical and dental expenses, according to a news release.
Businesses, homeowners and renters may also be eligible for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
For information, contact FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the helpline at 800-621-3362.