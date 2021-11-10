(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced Wednesday it is distributing statewide more than $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan grants.
The department received more than $4.1 million in requests to help support about 1,600 arts jobs. The $1,527,814 available will support 236 individuals and organizations in 70 communities across the state through one-time grants.
Seventy-six individuals will receive $283,734 of that funding. About $602,000 will go to 113 arts and cultural organizations, and $642,080 in American Rescue Plan Humanities grants will be awarded to 47 humanities organizations.
Grant recipients are listed here.
The largest grant, $20,000, went to Iowa State University Outreach Support in Ames. Eighteen organizations received $18,000, including Muscatine Art Center, the Pella Historical Society, and the Museum of Danish America, which is in Elk Horn.
“The Muscatine Art Center will develop its next strategic plan to better understand the local community’s needs and impressions of its programs, which are built around the center’s collection of world-class art and local history, all housed in a historic home,” the release said.
The Pella Historical Society grant will support the executive director’s salary to support Dutch cultural heritage, according to its grant title.
“The Pella Historical Society will leverage grant funds to help maintain its full-time staff, as it continues to rebuild from income losses during the pandemic, and to share Dutch history and heritage with the world,” the department said in the release.
The grant for the Museum of Danish America will provide for a full-time position to provide humanities-based publications, online content and programming, which includes traveling exhibitions.
Eleven organizations and individuals received the smallest grant level, $1,500.
Average weekly wages in the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation sector in the second quarter of 2021 were $377 across an average of 19,708 jobs in Iowa, Iowa Workforce Development reported. In the second quarter of 2020, there were 13,346 jobs. In that quarter of 2019, there were 23,647 jobs.
“It’s encouraging to see the return of the arts and culture sector, part of the broader tourism industry working to rebound after a challenging year,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said in the release.
The department partnered with Arts Midwest, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities with the federal funding.