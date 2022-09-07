(The Center Square) – Iowa is investing $10 million in Israel bonds, state Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announced Tuesday.
This is the Hawkeye State’s first time making an Israel bond investment, Fitzgerald said in a news release. Iowa is the 28th state to purchase the bonds through the Development Corporation for Israel, according to the release.
“This is a strong investment for Iowa,” Fitzgerald said. “Our policy is to seek good returns from safe investments. These bonds will earn over $85,000 more than a U.S. T-bill. Additionally, Israel Bonds have never defaulted in over 73 years of issuing debt.”
He said the bonds have competitive interest rates and reliable payments, which make them a strong investment for Iowa taxpayers. The bonds are supposed to mature in 2024 and 2025.
Development Corporation for Israel President and CEO Dani Naveh thanked the state for the investment.
“This substantial purchase makes you a partner in Israel’s economy,” Naveh said. “Over the years we have been taking inspiration from the founders of Israel and helping to turn a struggling state into a globally-admired nation with one of the world’s most resilient economies. By your investments in Israel bonds you have become part of that vision and success story.”