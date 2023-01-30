(The Center Square) – School choice advocates in Illinois are urging lawmakers to renew the Invest in Kids program during the 103rd General Assembly.
Illinois’ only scholarship-based school choice program is in peril unless lawmakers take action. The Invest in Kids program, which is funded by charitable donations, will expire at the end of the year unless it is extended by lawmakers.
Since it launched in 2018, the Invest in Kids program has awarded more than 37,000 scholarships worth $280 million.
“Donors who contribute to a scholarship granting program get an income tax credit equal to 75% of their donation, so this is a win-win program,” said Mailee Smith, staff attorney with the Illinois Policy Institute.
To qualify, students must come from a household with an income below 300% of the federal poverty level.
The program does have its detractors, including the Chicago Teachers Union. The union wants lawmakers to let Invest in Kids expire, claiming the program takes away funds from public schools by reducing tax revenue.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for the program to be eliminated when he ran for governor in 2018, but has since changed his stance and has showed support for the program.
State Sen. Rahm Villivalam, D-Chicago, said he is hopeful to take up the program during the next legislative session.
“We are obviously coming up on the 5-year sunset, so we do need to have a robust conversation on how to move forward,” Villivalam said.
According to the American Federation for Children, there are 22 states that offer full or partial school choice programs.
Greg Bishop contributed to this report.