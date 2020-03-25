(The Center Square) – The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry announced Monday that six inmates in their custody have been tested for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that’s now killed six in the state and sickened more than 400 as of Wednesday morning. They have yet to get the results back.
“While the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry currently has no known confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, we continue to take proactive measures to protect our staff and inmates against any potential spread,” the department said in a release. “All ADCRR staff and inmates continue to be evaluated daily for any flu or allergy-like symptoms at prison complex facilities.”
The department has suspended all visitations, routine internal movement of inmates across all Arizona prisons, and now requires employees to undergo an infectious disease symptoms evaluation before they can enter the prison complexes, they said.
They also announced they would reduce the number and frequency of their work crew program.
The state has been threatened with a lawsuit, according to the Arizona Republic, from inmates claiming the prison system isn’t prepared to combat a coronavirus epidemic among the facilities.