(The Center Square) – Indiana State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, will propose lawmakers designate $100 million for no-cost adoptions during a special legislative session this month. To come up with the money, he thinks the state should look to tax credits for adoptive parents and for donors who support adoption.
Wesco and gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden, R-Fort Wayne, have asked lawmakers to consider creating a no-cost adoption fund when they convene on July 25, and Wesco thinks the idea may pass.
“I’m in conversation with leadership,” Wesco told The Center Square. “They are willing and serious about doing something for adoption in our state.”
Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers of the General Assembly and have stated their intention to tighten abortion restrictions during the session. At the same time, they’ve expressed a desire to increase support for expectant mothers and children.
“It's my expectation for state lawmakers to take action to further protect life when we return to the Statehouse for a special session,” House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said in a recent statement, adding, “I strongly believe we'll couple any action with expanding resources and services to support pregnant mothers, and care for their babies before and after birth.”
Republican lawmakers have been meeting behind closed doors this week to iron out the details.
To finance the plan, Wesco favors initially designating state funds, which would be supplemented by enhancing the state tax credit for adoptive parents in addition to the $15,000 federal adoption tax credit.
Wesco also proposes a tax credit for contributions to the state adoption fund or to adoption agencies, modeled on the Indiana School Choice Scholarship fund.
“This could be a long-term funding mechanism that is not an annual line item in the budget,” he said.
Indiana averages about 1,700 adoptions annually through the Department of Child Services, though the total number of adoptions is much higher. Historical data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests that adoptions arranged through DCS account for just 34% to 40% of the total.
“A no-cost adoption policy will strengthen families and communities and, most importantly, give every Indiana child access to a safe and loving home whether adopted at birth or through foster care. I am hopeful the legislature will pass this important policy during the special session,” Doden, who has made free adoption part of his campaign platform, said in a recent statement.
Wesco believes the fund should cover court costs and home study fees for foster care adoptions of children in Indiana and private adoptions of children born in Indiana. Those costs total about $2,800 per adoption.
“There are additional expenses that the state could look into covering,” Wesco said, though he did not think medical expenses would be included, believing that most births would be covered by either private insurance or Medicaid.
“I think choosing life is a net positive for our state, for families and even for birth mothers,” Weco said. “It’s the right decision, and I think the state should do all we can to encourage and support that decision.”
A spokesperson for the Indiana Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposal.