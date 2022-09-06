(The Center Square) – Indiana ranks last among all states in campaign finance integrity according to report by government watchdog group Coalition for Integrity.
Rankings for The State Campaign Finance Index 2022 is based on questions related to campaign finance laws for statewide elections, including the scope, independence and powers of state agencies that regulate campaign finance, laws on campaign coordination, campaign contributions, disclosure of contributions, transparency of funding for political advertisements and the availability of campaign finance information.
Against a possible total score of 100, Indiana scored 38.33. Washington scored highest with 83.99. California and Maine both scored above 80.
Indiana scored high on oversight for having an independent agency with subpoena power charged with governing campaign finance. The state also scored highly for requiring disclosure of all campaign contributions and making those reports available to the public online.
Problem areas identified by the report included having no requirement that contributions spenders not directly associated with the politician be reported, having an appointed rather than an elected official leading the oversight body, having no rules defining the types of campaign spending that indicate coordination between campaigns and independent committees, and having only partial ability to levy fines against campaigns for late filing and other offenses.
Campaign financing for state office has increased dramatically in recent campaigns, according to the report. In 2020 contributions to gubernatorial and state legislative candidates totaled a record nearly $1.9 billion, a 15% increase from 2016. In 2021, candidates in Virginia’s governor’s race took in over $130 million in contributions.
This year 36 states will elect governors and 88 of the nation’s 98 state legislative chambers will hold elections.
As of July, Republican candidate for Secretary of State Diego Morales has raised $354,463.
Democrat Destiny Scott Wells has raised $118,333.
Republican Tara Klutz has raised $221,582 in her bid for reelection as State Auditor. Democrat ZeNai Brooks has raised $7,541.
Republican candidate for Treasurer Daniel Elliot has raised $42,351. Democrat Jessica McClellan has raised $3,633.
Top fundraisers who are not on this year’s ballot include Republican Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch with $881,672, Attorney General Todd Rokita with $395,125, Gov. Eric Holcomb with $341,571 and current Secretary of State Holli Sullivan with $146,794.
Crouch and Rokita are not up for reelection in 2022. Sullivan was defeated in the Republican primary, and Holcomb, whose term expires in 2025, is not eligible for reelection.