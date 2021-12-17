(The Center Square) – More than 50 people testified at a hearing at the Indiana Statehouse on Thursday on a bill that would strengthen exemptions for employees whose workplaces are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, showing the sharp divide between supporters and opponents.
The author, Republican floor leader Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said the bill lays out four paths an employee can take if they decide not to get the vaccine, if an employer requires it – medical, religious, option to test in lieu of vaccine and natural immunity for those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months.
The bill requires employers to allow the exemptions.
“Once you’ve complied, the employer may not take further action,” Lehman said.
Lehman also said House Bill 1001 would ban vaccine mandates at state universities and colleges and at all K-12 public schools in Indiana, though not at state institutions such as psychiatric hospitals or at county hospitals.
The public testimony was split between individuals and those representing the business community, most of whom said employers should have the right to make decisions regarding their businesses.
Among those testifying was First Amendment attorney Jim Bopp, who is representing eight student plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against Indiana University, charging that its vaccine mandate violates the constitutional rights of students.
Bopp said the COVID-19 vaccine is a “medical treatment” and not a “public health measure” because it does not stop infection or the spread of the virus and only ameliorates symptoms.
“Anything that is a medical treatment, you have to have voluntary, informed consent,” he said. “They are medical treatments. They [employers] have no business deciding that medical treatment should be required by employees. I urge that the Assembly prohibit employer vaccine mandates, period.”
Chris Schrader, the director of government affairs for the Indiana Society for Human Resource Management, the association of human resource professionals, said SHRM’s problems with the bill are narrowly tailored.
“We believe employers are best suited to make decisions regarding their employees’ care and well-being,” he said.
He said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires them to go through a process to consider requests for religious exemptions under federal law, under Section VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and allows employers to determine whether religious belief is “sincerely held.” They can therefor inquire about religious beliefs, he said, adding the EEOC makes clear that “inquiry does not mean inquisition.”
Andrew Berger, the vice president of the Indiana Manufacturers Association, said in his testimony that only a few manufacturers in the state mandated the vaccine prior to the federal mandates being announced and wants them to continue to have the freedom to do so.
“In the end, these are decisions that are best left to employers,” he said in testimony. “Leave this difficult situation up to Indiana businesses.”
Several nurses testified, saying they’d lost their jobs or are about to lose their jobs after having their requests for religious exemptions denied.
Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said hospitals in the state are concerned that although the federal; mandate on healthcare workers was stopped, it could ultimately be approved by the federal courts, and if it were and HB 1001 had been passed and signed into law, it would put them in a difficult legal situation, and maybe an impossible financial situation given that Medicare and Medicaid are the biggest sources of funds for hospitals.
“Financially, it’s not even conceivable how that could work if that happened,” he said. “It’s a tremendous risk that I don’t think we want to take as a state.”
Dr. Dan Stock, a functional medicine doctor with a practice in Fishers, said there is no evidence the COVID-19 vaccines reduce the spread and said there is “no governmental interest” in making anyone get the vaccine. He said it appears the vaccine lessens virus symptoms but the effects wear off after a few months.
“It appears with these vaccines that actually the benefits are far outweighed by the detriments,” he said. “They are not saving lives around the world right now. They are not reducing hospitalizations around the world.”
He said employers will likely be held responsible for vaccine injuries employees suffer if they’ve mandated the vaccine.
“They are not only being the bag man for the federal government, they are being the fall guy,” he said.
Lehman said he wanted to make clear the bill doesn’t require employers to do anything – that it only clarifies what they must do if they choose to mandate the vaccine for their employees.
Many Indiana employers already have vaccine mandates in place, including IU Health, the largest healthcare provider in the state and Eli Lilly, the fourth-largest private employer in the state. IU Health fired 125 employees in September for not complying with its vaccine mandate and the governor has now called on the National Guard to assist in caring for patients. Eli Lilly declined to say in emails this week how many of its employees in Indiana have been terminated over the company's vaccine mandate.
Lehman said Republicans are looking at four issues with the bill that were raised by people testifying at the Nov. 23 public hearing on draft language – how it applies to companies that have contracts with the federal government; what should be done with the registry; what, if anything, should be changed on language dealing with the cost to the employer for COVID-19 tests for employees; and what penalties might be imposed on employers that deny exemptions to employees.
He said he and the other 55 legislators who’ve signed their names to the bill also want to make clear that if workers are denied exemptions, it “would not disqualify them for unemployment benefits.”
He also said lawmakers want to look at the natural immunity exemption and clarify what it means to have “recovered” from COVID-19 – whether it’s determined by a doctor or by a test.
“What I want to hear today is, how do we make this bill a better bill, a workable bill?” Lehman told the people who'd come to the Statehouse to testify.
No further hearings are scheduled. The bill is expected to be taken up again by legislators in January when the Indiana General Assembly convenes for the start of its regular session.