(The Center Square) — Indiana will receive payment of $15.7 million from e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. to settle allegations Juul engaged in deceptive marketing practices targeting minors. It has been unlawful to sell tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to persons under the age of 21 in the United States since 2019.
Thirty-two states plus Puerto Rico are covered by the agreement, announced Tuesday, and will receive nearly $435 million in total compensation. Indiana’s share of the settlement will be used to support prevention, education, harm reduction and mitigation related to the use of vape products by minors.
At issue were Juul’s marketing practices, which violated the state’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and were successful in addicting a new generation of young people to nicotine, according to a statement from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.
“My team and I fight daily to protect Hoosiers from improper business practices that put families at risk,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement. “Wrongful actions that jeopardize children are especially repugnant and shameful.”
Juul characterized the agreement as settling issues from the past, enabling the company to move forward in efforts at smoking reduction.
“The filing of these consent orders is part of moving forward on our previously announced settlement with 33 states and territories and is a continuation of Juul Labs’ progress to resolving issues from the past. The terms of the agreement are aligned with our current business practices which we started to implement after our company-wide reset in the fall of 2019,” a company spokesperson told The Center Square by email.
“As past issues continue to be resolved, Juul Labs remains focused on a path forward to secure its future and fulfill its mission to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes — the number one cause of preventable death — while combating underage use,” the spokesperson concluded.
According to the agreement, the alleged youth-oriented marketing included targeting social media influences with a large underage following, using youthful models dressed in provocative clothing and failing to verify the age of its customers.
The company also led consumers to believe its products didn’t contain nicotine or contained a lower concentration than they actually did, according to Rokita.
As part of the settlement, Juul has accepted significant restrictions in the way it markets e-cigarettes in Indiana.
The company has agreed not to use models under the age of 35 in its advertising and to do no advertising on social media other than testimonials from people over age 35.
Juul will also disclose the nicotine content of its products in advertising, and will not make use of free samples, branded merchandise, sponsorships or product placements, or sell flavored products unless approved by the FDA.
The company will also observe restrictions on product placement and quantity sales limits in retail stores, and will participate in compliance checks on retail sales outlets.
Payments to Indiana may be paid over a 6 to10 year period at Juul’s option. The total payment will increase if paid over more than six years. The first payment of $1,478,665 is due Dec. 31.
The FDA banned the sale of Juul products in June due to a lack of evidence demonstrating the safety of the products and the “disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.” However, the agency later stayed its order, which allowed Juul to continue selling in the US.
The company has annual revenues of some $2 billion, according to published reports.