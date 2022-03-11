(The Center Square) – The majority of employees at a Mooresville, Indiana, brick company are seeking to overturn a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regional ruling that prevents them from voting out the Teamsters union from their workplace. They’re doing so with free legal aid from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation.
Their desire to remove the union began before their facility was acquired by US Brick Holdings of Charleston, South Carolina, last November. The workers were previously employed by Tennessee-based General Shale, which was required by the Department of Justice as part of an anti-trust complaint to sell the Mooresville plant as part of its acquisition of Meridian Brick.
US Brick purchased the Mooresville plant from General Shale as part of its expansion to Indiana and four other states. It then rehired 33 employees who were part of a bargaining unit controlled by the Teamsters union. The majority of the employees had expressed their desire to remove union representation before the acquisition occurred, according to the NLRB regional director’s ruling against the employees.
The ruling states that when the plant was under the management of General Shale, roughly 70% of its employees had signed a general petition expressing disaffection with the Teamsters union. Even though their signatures “were verified by the Human Resources Manager against completed I-9 forms,” the NLRB regional director’s order stated, “[t]he hearing officer denied questioning and evidence” regarding their petition.
Teamsters Local 135, headquartered in Indianapolis, has roughly 14,000 members and six offices in Indiana. It represents members in freight, UPS, warehousing, manufacturing, construction, and route sales.
The Teamsters Local 135 argues that without a union, “management can decrease, change or eliminate a benefit, policy or working condition at any time. Employers know that with a union, workers gain the power to make their voices heard.”
Its purpose is to ensure workers have “dignity and respect on the job and … the power to stand up for ourselves, our families, and our future. If we want to change conditions in the workplace we must stand up and be counted.”
After the acquisition last year, US Brick president Catherine Templeton told Inside INdiana Business that her new employees were “excited to be a part of a company that is the right size and that is an American company.” She said the company was planning on focusing on “the quality of the product and the well-being of the employee and our team.”
Last December, US Brick employee Kerry Atkins and his coworkers filed a petition requesting that the NLRB hold a vote to decertify Teamsters Local 135 union officials from their workplace.
It wasn’t until February that they got a response. NLRB Regional Director Patricia Nachand effectively denied their request by ruling that US Brick’s recent acquisition of the plant triggered a “successor bar” rule making their petition invalid.
The successor bar, a non-statutory policy, was created by NLRB appointees. It prevents employees from voting out union officials for up to a year after changes in management occur at their workplace as a result of a sale, merger or acquisition.
National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix said implementing the successor bar is an example of how the NLRB “neglects its mandate to protect the rights of individual workers, including those opposed to forced union affiliation, just to protect union boss power.”
After Nachand’s ruling, Atkins submitted a request for review, asking the full NLRB in Washington, D.C., to overturn her decision and eliminate the successor bar altogether.
Employees have a statutory right to hold decertification elections to remove union monopoly “representation” they oppose, the NRWF argues. The successor bar rule isn’t mentioned anywhere in the text of the National Labor Relations Act, the law the NLRB is obligated to follow and enforce, it notes. The only stipulation in the law relating to holding a decertification election is if a prior NLRB election was held within the previous year, which it wasn’t.
“The successor bar undermines the NLRA’s core purpose of employee free choice by disregarding employees’ actual desires and past experiences with their union representative. It also fails to recognize the Board’s highest calling: to conduct elections when there is a question of representation and to ensure employees are represented by a union of their choosing,” Atkins’ request for review states.
“The ‘successor bar’ not only overrides the statutory right of workers to vote out unions they oppose, but does so at the very moment when workers are most likely to reevaluate their union status: the turnover of the old management that perhaps was the reason for unionization in the first place,” Mix added.
“In this case, the fundamental injustice of the ‘successor bar’ is compounded by the fact that one arm of the federal government – the Department of Justice – demanded the sale of this facility, which another federal agency – the NLRB – says should be grounds for blocking workers from ejecting a union they overwhelmingly oppose,” he adds. “Foundation attorneys will fight for Mr. Atkins and his coworkers until they can exercise their right to eject this unpopular union.”
NRWF staff attorneys have aided workers seeking to vote out the Teamsters union in other workplaces, including Rush University maintenance workers in Chicago; Frito-Lay salesmen in Del Rio, Texas; Allied Central Coast truckers in Santa Maria, California; XPO Logistics workers in Cinnaminson, New Jersey; and Blish-Mize hardware distribution employees in Atchison, Kansas.