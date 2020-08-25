(The Center Square) – Indiana workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to receive additional weekly benefits from the federal government.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Indiana for the $300-a-week supplemental benefit, which will be paid to unemployed workers in addition to state benefits.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is working with FEMA to implement a system so Indiana residents get paid.
The program was put into effect by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month. A $600-a-week federal supplement to unemployment benefits that was put in place in late March as part of the CARES Act expired July 31.
When Congress couldn't reach terms on a new deal, Trump made up to $44 billion in federal disaster-relief funding available to unemployed workers.
Indiana joins 29 other U.S. states who have been approved for the federal benefit.