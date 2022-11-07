(The Center Square) – Indiana families can access information about state grants of up to $500 for tutoring through a newly opened online portal operated by Indiana Learns.
The grants have been available since Oct. 1 and provide $500 per qualifying fourth– or fifth-grade student for tutoring in math or language arts. That amount may be matched with up to $500 from the student’s school.
The funds can be used for either virtual or in-person learning enrichment activities such as private tutoring, small group tutoring or academic-focused camps held during school breaks.
“We know that student learning really takes off when we have our schools and families working together,” Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, said in a statement. “For some families, obtaining tutoring services for their child is not an option financially.” She added, “I encourage all eligible families to take full advantage of this new resource.”
Funding for the two-year program comes from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a $190 billion program created by the federal government's economic stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To qualify for the program, a student must legally reside in Indiana; be enrolled at an Indiana school; qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch; and have scored below proficiency in both math and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third- or fourth-grader in 2022.
Through the Indiana Learns portal, families can apply for funding, view their grant funds, see Learning Partner vendors, and schedule tutoring services for their qualifying student.
Indiana Learns is operated on behalf of the Indiana Department of Education by The Mind Trust, an Indianapolis-based organization started by former Indianapolis Mayor Bart Peterson in 2006 that has assisted the start of 45 charter schools in Indiana.
“With many high-quality, high-capacity Learning Partners on board, we know that Indiana Learns can have a major, positive impact for eligible students across the state,” Seana Murphy, Senior Director of Indiana Learns said in a statement. “We are so excited for families to access the portal and choose a provider that will meet the needs of their students.”
Tens of thousands of students qualify for the program, according to Indiana Learns, though the organization declined to comment on the number currently enrolled.