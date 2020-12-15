(The Center Square) – Indiana decided to scale up the idea of local farmers markets and make it virtual.
The idea, part of the Indiana Grown program, creates an online marketplace for farms and small businesses at a time when some markets struggled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, it expands markets for sales and options for consumers to buy locally grown, raised, processed and packaged items year-round.
“With more than 520,000 companies employing 1.2 million Hoosiers, small businesses play a critical role in fueling Indiana’s economic engine,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said. “As more small businesses shift their operations online, the Shop Indiana Grown marketplace will provide an important tool for Indiana companies to reach new customers and elevate Hoosier-made goods in new markets. We’re excited to partner with Indiana Grown to continue providing the support small businesses need to compete and lead in today’s 21st century economy.”
Currently, more than 1,700 members and 50 businesses participate in Indiana Grown, which offers free resources to farms and small businesses. Members range from traditional row crop farmers to wineries to artisans and food producers.
The new online marketplace features nearly 40 vendors with more than 100 products such as cheese, honey, coffee and skin care.
“One of my favorite activities during the Indiana State Fair is shopping at the Indiana Grown Marketplace,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “I am continually amazed at the variety and quality of products that Hoosier farmers and producers provide, and consumers should have access to those items every day.”
In June, the Indiana State Fair Commission cancelled the 2020 Indiana State Fair. It’s expected to take place in August.
Indiana Grown is partnering with the Indiana Small Business Development Center to launch the online marketplace, using relief funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBDC, according to a news release, is a resource for Indiana Grown members that made need help related to COVID-19 recovery, e-commerce, market research or export assistance.