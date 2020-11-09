(The Center Square) – Three Indiana companies will share $650,000 in an effort to grow innovation and technology development in the defense industry, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said.
The money came out of the state’s first Technical Interchange Meeting over the summer and officials hope it helps create new platforms or processes using smart technology to improve data management, efficiency and analysis among contractors with the U.S. Department of Defense.
“As a state, we’re committed to fueling innovation and investing in disruptive technologies like digital thread to cultivate a 21st century defense ecosystem,” retired Maj. Gen. Omer C. Tooley Jr., who is IEDC president of defense development said. “These grants will allow Indiana companies to continue innovating, competing and developing new solutions that encourage long-term, sustainable growth in Indiana’s defense industry.”
The Indiana Defense Network brought together industry, academic and military stakeholders in late July to talk about emerging technology fields. With help from the Air Force Research Laboratory, the group invited companies to present project proposals.
Indiana Technology and Manufacturing Companies, a manufacturing and technology provider in Marshall County, received $150,000 for its plan to improve efficiencies and lower costs for manufacturers, replacing traditional methods.
Rolls-Royce and Simba will support the project.
J&L Dimensional, a certified women-owned business and service provider in dimensional layout inspections in LaPorte County, received $250,000 and expects to create a platform that improves decision making, increases efficiency of production and lowers costs. It will be supported by Rolls-Royce and Purdue University.
Mursix Corp., a stamping and component manufacturer in Delaware County, received $250,000 to use data to improve the properties of the company’s digital thread capabilities for future commercial auto, medical and military applications. Cummins, ICTT System Sciences, IntelAdvise & Purdue Polytechnic will provide support.