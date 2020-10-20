(The Center Square) – The rest of the country now knows what most people in Indiana already know, the Hoosier state offers some of the best small-town living in the country, according to a new report.
Three Indiana towns are among the top 20 small cities in America, according to the personal finance website WalletHub, which Tuesday released its report on the best small cities in America.
Carmel, Indiana, ranked as the third best small city in the nation, while Westfield, Indiana, ranked 16th and Fishers, Indiana, was 20th.
WalletHub compared more than 1,200 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000, using 43 key indicators of livability. The indicators included metrics such as housing costs, school-system quality, restaurants per capita and COVID-19 cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents.
Granger, Indiana ranked second in highest homeownership, and West Lafayette, Indiana, tied with College Park, Maryland, for fourth in the lowest average weekly work hours. West Lafayette, however tied for the highest percent of population in poverty in the country.
Sammanish, Washington, ranked as the nation’s best small town, followed by Lexington, Massachusetts. Carmel, Indiana, was third, followed by Needham, Massachusetts and Sugar Land, Texas.
In all, four Massachusetts and three Texas cities made the top 20, while two Ohio cities and two in Washington also made the list.
Southlake Texas, ranked with the highest median annual household income at $230,700, and Oswego, Illinois, had the lowest share living in poverty at just 1.2%.