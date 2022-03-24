In Indiana politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $29.6 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $1.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions.
These are the top 10 individual donors to Indiana state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State:
Top 10 Indiana Donors (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)
Rank, Donor Name, Total Donations
- Woodrow A Myers $398,143
- Lawrence H Garatoni $153,000
- Deborah J Simon $150,000
- Payroll Deduction $109,210
- Maci and Eric Doden $106,710
- Robert Lauter $100,000
- Vicki and Rick L James $75,000
- Kathy and Allan B Hubbard $66,065
- Kathleen and Ronald Turpin $61,365
- Justin L Journay $57,700
The list of Indiana donors in this time period includes more than 360 individuals identified by name in the Indiana Secretary of State’s public records.
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name, Report Due Date
- 2022 Jan Semiannual 1/19/2022
- 2022 Statewide Quarterly/Semiannual 7/15/2022
- 2022 Pre-Election 10/17/2022
- 2022 Statewide Quarterly 11/1/2022
- 2022 Annual Report 1/18/2023