(The Center Square) – Changes in the Indiana tax code enacted by the legislature in 2022 are expected to save taxpayers and consumers some $268 million per year. Hoosiers will see savings primarily in individual income taxes and utility costs.
The individual income tax rate in Indiana will be lowered from 3.23% to 3.15% for tax years 2023 and 2024. The rate will be further lowered, contingent on state revenue growth, to a minimum of 2.9%.
Hoosiers paid about $7.5 billion in individual income taxes in 2021, according to data from the Department of Revenue. Based on that amount, the 2023 cut could save taxpayers $60 million.
The average Hoosier currently pays about $1,200 in state income tax.
The utility receipts and utility services use taxes have been repealed, effective July 1. Since 2006, the utility services use tax has been imposed on the retail consumption of utility services in Indiana at the rate of 1.4%, unless the utility receipts tax is paid by the utility.
Together, these taxes added $208 million to the cost of utilities in 2021.
Also, the maximum nontaxable contribution to a college choice 529 education savings plan has been increased from $1,000 to $1,500 for married couples, and from $500 to $750 for married persons filing separately or individual filers. The increase takes effect in the 2023 tax year.