(The Center Square) – The Indiana Department of Health announced this week it will use the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway to vaccinate children ages 5 and up, as soon as the FDA grants the emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group.
That authorization is expected to come next week.
Indiana opened the racetrack as a mass vaccination clinic March 5, with Gov. Eric Holcomb rolling onto the track in the passenger seat of an SUV to roll up his arm to get the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Later that day at a press conference on the track, he said the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, famously known for the Indianapolis 500 – the “greatest spectacle in racing” – is “now going to be forever known as the greatest spectacle in vaccination.”
At a press conference this week, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the Indiana Department of Health’s chief medical officer, said Indiana is getting 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to use to begin to vaccinate kids ages 5-11.
The department announced the mass vaccination clinic at the racetrack will now be extended to Nov. 20, with adjusted hours that seem designed to accommodate school schedules.
Starting Nov. 2, it will be open 4-8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and will also be open on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
“We will be prepped and ready to start giving it as soon as the CDC gives its approval,” Weaver said at the press conference.
Weaver said Indiana has more than 1,300 vaccination sites available to administer the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11.
In response to emailed questions on Friday, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Health said that vaccination locations for children ages 5-11 will include local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and urgent care centers.
She could not provide any specific information on the cost to the state.
“The cost of operating a clinic varies due to several factors, such as whether the local health department is running it and the logistical requirements,” she said. “The vaccines are provided at no cost to the individual. Insurance is not required, but if a person has insurance, the provider can bill insurance an administrative fee to help cover the costs."
The department did not immediately respond to the question of how much it is costing the state to operate the mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
In addition to the places mentioned, many public schools in the state are holding vaccination clinics this fall, with the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine being offered to kids 12 and up thus far, and only the flu vaccine offered to kids under 12.
At the FDA advisory committee meeting on Tuesday, there was a discussion about whether the vaccine was needed for this age group, given that children rarely get severe cases of Covid-19.
“It just seems to me that in some ways, we’re vaccinating children to protect the adults, and it should be the other way around,” said committee member Dr. James Hildreth, the president and CEO of Meharry Medical College in Tennessee. “I do believe that children at highest risk do need to be vaccinated. But vaccinating all of the children...that seems a bit much for me.”
The Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard shows 0.1% of deaths from COVID were people ages 0-19.