(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb encouraged legislators to support his spending plans in his Tuesday State of the State address.
Holcomb asked for support for spending items on his agenda for schools and public health programs. The 2023 Next Level Agenda called for $5 billion, including a tuition support increase of more than $1.1 billion. Several members of the Republican-dominated legislature have expressed concerns about the costs of his plans in light of an expected slowdown in state tax collection growth.
The state has the “financial wherewithal” to pay for the proposals while maintaining an annual budget surplus, according to Holcomb.
“The work we’ve done together has brought us to this position of strength that calls us to invest in what I believe are needs and address head-on our competitive advantages and disadvantages,” Holcomb said.
The legislative session, which started Monday, is expected to at least partially focus on drafting a new two-year state budget.
In his address, Holcomb argued the state needs to increase public health funding to improve Indiana’s national rankings in obesity, smoking, and life expectancy, calling them “a pattern we need to reverse.” He said results require “new action.”
The governor’s agenda includes implementation of the governor’s Public Health Commission recommendations, including a budget request for $120 million for state fiscal year 2024 and $227 million in 2025.
“Nearly all of these dollars will be deployed locally, in your districts where our fellow Hoosiers need them, tailored to the unique circumstances of each community partner,” Holcomb said.
He asked for support on plans to raise teacher pay and remove textbook costs from K-12 parents.
“Hoosier parents are no more sheltered from the rising cost of living than their child’s teachers,” Holcomb said. “And for these parents of school-aged children, fees for curriculum materials essential for in-class instruction can be hundreds of dollars each year – per child – depending on the district.”
The governor announced progress on construction projects around the state during his administration, including the completion of the final northern leg of the Interstate 69 extension between Evansville and Indianapolis next year and work expanding northwestern Indiana’s South Shore commuter rail line which runs to Chicago.
Holcomb also shared that the state awarded a $29.5 million grant to local groups developing a 62-mile recreation trail through five counties in southern Indiana. The contiguous trail will be the state’s longest, according to Holcomb.
The governor praised Indiana business.
“Forbes just ranked Indiana as ‘the best state to start a business in 2023,’ saying, we have ‘a business-friendly climate with a low flat tax rate, an above-average business survival rate, and a healthy amount of funding opportunities,’” the governor said.