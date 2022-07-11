(The Center Square) – This month’s special legislative session, during which lawmakers will consider imposing additional restrictions on abortion in Indiana, could cost taxpayers $250,000 or more.
Gov. Eric Holcomb had asked lawmakers to meet in June to approve a $1 billion taxpayer relief plan. Lawmakers set the session instead for July 6, then delayed it to July 25 to prepare for an expanded agenda in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.
Republican leaders have announced their intention to further restrict access to abortion in Indiana while increasing aid to mothers and children.
This will be a “multi-week” session, according to Indiana House Democrats, due to the complexity of the issue and will include committee hearings and public testimony.
A special session costs taxpayers $17,640 each day in per diem expenses, including weekends, for the 150 legislators, plus $17,821 per week in travel expenses, according to an Indy Star report. That would put the tab at just under $250,000 for a session lasting from July 25 through Aug. 5.
A special session can last up to 40 days according to Indiana law.
Lawmakers have not stated their plan for adding support for expectant mothers and children or much it would cost. However, a proposal by Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, and gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden, R-Fort Wayne, would provide $100 million for no-fee adoptions in Indiana through a combination of state funds and income tax credits.
Critics have charged the special session is unnecessary because any change in Indiana’s abortion law could wait until the General Assembly convenes again next year.
Since 1970, the legislature has convened only 13 times for special sessions, usually to address a budget shortfall.