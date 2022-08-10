(The Center Square) – Voters in Indiana’s 2nd congressional district will choose a representative to fill the remainder of Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski’s term in a special election Nov. 8, the same day as the general election.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the special election in an executive order Tuesday. Walorski and four others were killed in a two-car collision in Elkhart County one week ago.
This means voters in the 2nd district will vote twice on election day, once for a candidate to represent the district until noon on Jan. 3, and once for a candidate to represent the district for the following two years.
The matter is complicated somewhat by recent redrawing of district boundaries.
The special election will be in the 2nd District as it existed Nov. 3, 2020, the date of the last congressional election. The regular election will be in the 2nd District as redrawn for the 2022 election.
Voters who were not affected by redistricting will vote in both the special and general election for the 2nd district.
Voters who were redistricted out of the 2nd district will vote in the special election and in the general election for their new congressional district.
Voters who were redistricted into the 2nd District will vote only in the general election for the 2nd district.
In any case, special election candidates will appear on the ballot only in precincts where voters are eligible to participate.
Walorski had been nominated for the 2022 election, so Republican leaders will caucus to name a candidate for both elections. Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer has scheduled caucuses separately in Mishawaka on Aug. 20.
Congressional candidates Democrat Paul Steury, Libertarian William Henry, and independent Mike Hubbard remain on the ballot for the general election. By law, party candidates for the special election must be named by noon Aug. 26, 74 days before the election.
Walorski won the seat in 2020 with 61.5% of the vote.