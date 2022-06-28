(The Center Square) – Taiwan-based tech manufacturer MediaTek today said it will partner with Purdue University to create a microchip design center in Tippecanoe County, creating about 30 high-paying jobs in the area.
In return, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation will provide the company up to $1.4 million in incentive-based tax credits, according to an IEDC statement.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the deal at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland.
“As a global company, MediaTek has literally a world of options at its fingertips, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that they’ve chosen Indiana to grow and build the foundation and future of the semiconductor industry alongside the brightest minds in the world,” Holcomb said, according the IEDC.
MediaTek creates chips for various types of communications devices, including wireless communications, high-definition televisions, smartphones, tablets and computers. Founded in the late 1990s, it is now one of the four largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world.
The company’s most recent annual report listed consolidated revenues equivalent to $16.1 billion and a total of more than 20,000 employees worldwide.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels hailed the partnership, saying, “Attracting a world-class chip design firm to Indiana has been a longtime goal for our team,” according to IEDC. “The MediaTek investment confirms Indiana’s emergence as a center of semiconductor technology, and Purdue’s Discovery Park District as the state’s premier new economic engine.”
Tax credits offered to MediaTek are performance-based, which means they will be given only after Hoosiers are hired by the company. Additional unspecified incentives were offered by the Purdue Research Foundation.
This is the second announcement of a high-tech expansion in Lafayette this month. Biomedical company Evonik recently announced plans to spend $220 million to expand operations in Lafayette, adding a new factory and up to 80 high-skill jobs. That investment will be offset by over $155 million in grants and incentives from federal, state, and local entities.