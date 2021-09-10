(The Center Square) – Within hours of the announcement by President Joe Biden that his administration will mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released a statement indicating Indiana is prepared to sue if the mandate is found to violate the rights of citizens of the state.
“My team and I, along with other like-minded attorneys general, are reviewing all legal action on how to stand against these authoritarian actions by the Biden administration,” Rokita said in a news release. “We will be prepared to file suit if Biden seeks illegal actions restricting Hoosiers' liberties.”
Biden said he’ll require companies with 100 or more employees to either mandate that their employees be vaccinated or do weekly testing for COVID-19. He also said he’ll require all federal employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated and will also mandate the vaccine for all health care workers.
“We’ve been patient,” Biden said, addressing those who have not gotten the Covid-19 vaccine. “But our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”
The administration will reportedly enforce the mandate through new federal regulations issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
On his Facebook page, Rokita indicated he’ll use his power to stop the mandate.
“Biden's decision to demand American workers get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs is what one would expect of dictators in a banana republic,” he said. “In IN we do not rule by fiat, and I will not allow the president to destroy our guaranteed freedoms and our economy at the same time.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Biden has gone too far.
“I believe the vaccine is the number one tool that will protect us and our loved ones against COVID-19,” Holcomb said in a statement. “It is the tool that will end the pandemic. However, I strongly believe it’s not the state or federal government’s role to issue a vaccine mandate upon citizens and private businesses. The announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far.”
State Rep. John Jacob, a first-term Republican member of the Indiana House of Representatives representing a part of Johnson County and southern Marion County, posted a statement to his Facebook page Friday morning, saying: "I, Indiana State Rep. John Jacob, am calling on the Indiana General Assembly and leadership to pass a bill making it illegal for businesses to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana, the fourth week of September, when the legislature reconvenes to vote on the redistricting maps."
In Indiana, a bill that would have prohibited employers from requiring employees be vaccinated was heard by the State Senate's Committee and Labor and Pensions, with close to 100 people showing up to testify at the Statehouse in January, the great majority of them in support. But the bill never made it out of committee.