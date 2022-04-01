(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion that says schools in Indiana can’t be sued for damages related to COVID-19.
“With so much discussion across our state and our country about the appropriate response to Covid, this opinion provides another consideration for school decision-makers in determining the best policies for our greatest asset, our children,” Rokita said in a written statement earlier this week.
In the advisory opinion, Rokita pointed to the state law passed in early 2021 granting all businesses and also government agencies immunity from legal liability for damages related to COVID-19 except in cases of “gross negligence” or “willful or wanton misconduct.”
The bill was a priority of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and also the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which pushed for passage of similar bills in state legislatures across the country. It made the legal immunity retroactive to March 1, 2020, when the pandemic began, and extended it through December 31, 2024.
The bill, which became Senate Enrolled Act 1, was applauded by the business community, but faced some criticism, including from the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, whose executive director said passing it would mean “shutting down medical malpractice for 26 months” in Indiana as it would make it near impossible to sue a hospital, doctor or nursing home through 2024 – to hold them accountable for the injury or death of a loved one.
The issue of whether the law applies to schools did not come up at the time the bill was debated.
In his opinion, Rokita notes that during the pandemic, school officials have struggled to “balance individual student liberties with the responsibility of maintaining a safe in-person learning environment.”
“This oftentimes creates discord, and school districts are left with little clarity and direction, as federal health officials frequently amend their advice on what measures should be taken by individuals, businesses and schools to keep everyone safe and minimize the spread of Covid-19,” the opinion says.
It goes on to say it could be argued the requirement to keep children safe is “inherent” in the law, and specifically in health and safety statutes, as principals are permitted to send children home who may have a communicable disease.
“This is not to say, however, that a school must take every possible precaution available,” the opinion says. “Schools have limited resources, and to require them to undertake herculean efforts that even private businesses cannot attain would be impractical.”
The opinion finds schools are included under SEA 1, as they are a “government body” and says the Office of the Attorney General “also reads the definition to cover private schools" given that the law also applies to “any other organization or entity.”
It advises schools and school corporations to consult their attorneys when developing and enacting policies to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“Schools must be mindful of students’ liberty interests and must balance these interests with those of health accordingly when implementing such policies,” the opinion says in its conclusion.
Most school corporations in Indiana imposed a mask mandate on students in the fall of 2020 and followed many of the other CDC recommendations for schools, which included keeping children socially distanced in the classroom and preventing the intermixing of classes at lunch, recess and at school functions. Parents, guest speakers and volunteers were also prohibited from entering most school buildings or required to remain in school entryways.
Rokita issued the opinion at the request of state Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, who said schools in Indiana should have the freedom to make their own decisions, without the fear of a lawsuit.
“Our local schools should be able to make decisions that put the needs of our students first whether it’s ending mask mandates or contact tracing," Abbott said in a statement. "I appreciate the attorney general weighing in on this important issue, and his support of Hoosier students.”