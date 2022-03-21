Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the Indiana House of Representatives, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the House submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. It includes activity between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.
Top fundraisers in the Indiana House of Representatives by party
The top fundraisers in Indiana House of Representatives elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Phil GiaQuinta (District 80) – $162,889
- Mike Andrade (District 12) – $39,934
- Carey Hamilton (District 87) – $35,685
- Mitch Gore (District 89) – $32,206
- Earl Harris, Jr. (District 2) – $32,177
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Chuck Goodrich (District 29) – $177,450
- Craig Snow (District 22) – $130,923
- Matthew Lehman (District 79) – $112,060
- Kendell Culp (District 16) – $95,423
- Jake Teshka (District 7) – $73,777
Fundraising totals
Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $499,788 in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $2.29 million. Combined, all House fundraisers in the Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021, filing period raised $2.79 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 61% of all Democratic House fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 26% of all Republican House fundraising.
The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – INDIANA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021)
Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent
- Chuck Goodrich Republican Party $177,450 $12,689
- Phil GiaQuinta Democratic Party $162,889 $107,451
- Craig Snow Republican Party $130,923 $113,774
- Matthew Lehman Republican Party $112,060 $33,605
- Kendell Culp Republican Party $95,423 $970
- Jake Teshka Republican Party $73,777 $40,847
- Bradford Barrett Republican Party $70,436 $15,483
- Randy Frye Republican Party $68,341 $55,077
- Edmond Soliday Republican Party $61,550 $30,035
- Martin Carbaugh Republican Party $60,000 $16,748
Campaign finance reporting periods
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
- 2022 Jan Semiannual 1/19/2022
- 2022 Statewide Quarterly/Semiannual 7/15/2022
- 2022 Pre-Election 10/17/2022
- 2022 Statewide Quarterly 11/1/2022
- 2022 Annual Report 1/18/2023
This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections.