(The Center Square) – With nearly 70 percent of the vote in, it looks like Indiana Republicans will continue their firm hold on Hoosier state politics, sweeping each significant race, including the governor’s office, on Tuesday.
Democrats had hoped to make up some ground following the general election, but the Indiana GOP looks like it will turn back nearly every challenge.
The Associated Press declared Gov. Eric Holcomb the winner over Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater a little more than an hour after polls closed.
Holcomb, who held significant advantages in name recognition and money, faced considerable backlash since declaring a state of emergency and instituting restrictions on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, easily overcame conservative concerns.
With 75% of the vote reported, Holcomb had 58%, compared to 28.7% for Myers and 12.9% for Rainwater.
Indiana election officials said it could take more than a day to finish counting all the votes. According to Secretary of State Connie Lawson, a record 1.7 million Hoosiers cast their ballots early either by mail or in-person at early voting locations.
Not surprisingly, Indiana was called early in the night for President Donald Trump. Throughout the night, Trump’s lead over former Vice President Joe Biden expanded to more than 20 points with 68% of the vote reporting.
Democrats thought they could make up ground in the U.S. House of Representatives in Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District, where Christina Hale challenged Republican Victoria Spartz for the seat of retiring Republican Susan Brooks.
However, Republicans seemed to be able to hold the seat they have had for the past 50 years as Spartz held a 51.6%-44.5% lead over Hale with 75% of the district votes counted.
Democrats also had hoped to make inroads with the race for attorney general when current Republican AD Curtis Hill had his law license suspended by the state Supreme Court over allegations he drunkenly groped four women during a party.
Republicans nominated former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokia, whose campaign announced Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 after developing "some symptoms." However, he easily turned back former Evansville mayor and Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel.